JCPenney stores to reopen in Houston

HOUSTON – JCPenney will reopen several Houston-area stores Wednesday in Conroe, Cypress, Humble, Katy, and Pasadena.

The five stores are at the following store locations:

Texas Crossing (3165 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77304)

Cy-Fair Town Center (25646 Hwy 290, Cypress, TX 77429)

Deerbrook Mall (20131 Hwy 59N, Ste 3000, Humble, TX 77338)

West Grand Promenade (23523 Grand Circle Blvd, Katy, TX 77449)

Fairmont Center (5120 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505)

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in Houston, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”

“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” Depaul added.

Depaul said stores are monitoring CDC guidelines and taking precautions to provide a safe environment to shop and work, including the following: