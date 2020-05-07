Wunsche HS seniors get drive-thru caps and gowns and car parade to celebrate graduation

SPRING, Texas – More than 300 cars lined up outside Wunsche High School in Spring for their senior car parade Wednesday.

Many of the cars were decorated with paint, balloons, and streamers with the words “Class of 2020,” “college-bound” and “seniors!”

Just about an hour before the parade, the seniors picked up their caps and gowns in a drive-thru set up at the high school.

They stayed in their cars and pulled up to their specific station.

They were greeted by teachers with cheers and signs telling students how much they missed them.

The caps and gowns will be worn by the seniors in their upcoming virtual ceremony.

Students say it’s been really hard not having their final spring semester of high school and all the fun stuff that goes along with it.

But, they are looking ahead to the future.

“This is amazing, it’s so amazing to see all my friends and teachers. It’s been hard not having a lot of the activities but we are staying positive,” said Salutatorian, Klaryssa Lopez.

The first car in the parade was the Valedictorian, followed by Lopez as the Salutatorian, then the Top 15% of the class, and the rest of the 2020 grads.

Their virtual graduation is set for next month.