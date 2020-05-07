Masked robber wanted for killing man in north Harris County, deputies say

Published: May 7, 2020, 6:03 am Updated: May 7, 2020, 6:08 am

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion they said left a man dead in north Harris County Thursday.

Deputies said the incident happened at around 2:10 a.m. in the 15330 block of Ella Boulevard, where Commerce Park Apartments are located.

Arriving units said they made entry into an apartment unit and located a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said it was reported that a black man wearing a mask made forced entry into the apartment unit. Deputies said the suspect had two women and two children enter a room and locked it.

One of the women who called 911 then heard a couple of shots outside of that room, deputies said.

Deputies said a man who lives at the residence was fatally shot inside the apartment unit. The two women and two children stayed inside that room until deputies arrived.

Deputies said there is no motive to the shooting. Homicide units are continuing their investigation.