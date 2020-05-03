Spring ISD Link Elementary principal Justin Jones being remembered by colleagues as a ‘fantastic person’

Justin Jones who served as a principal at Spring ISD Link Elementary school died in an auto accident on May 1.

During a special meeting with Spring ISD staff on Saturday, Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson shared the news of Jones’ death.

“We are deeply saddened by Justin’s passing,” Watson said. “He was a caring leader, devoted friend, loving husband and father, and we are all devastated by this loss.”

Spring ISD announced the passing of Jones with its community online.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform our Spring ISD community that Link Elementary principal, Justin Jones, passed away on Friday.” a Tweet posted by the school district read. “This is a very sad time for the Jones family, the Link community and the entire district. We will continue to keep those most impacted by this loss in our thoughts and prayers.”

It is with a heavy heart that we inform our Spring ISD community that @LES_Spring principal, Justin Jones, passed away Friday. This is a sad time for the Jones family, the Link community and the entire district. We will continue to keep those impacted in our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/KLA2nQsoui — Spring ISD (@SpringISD) May 2, 2020

Before joining Spring ISD in July 2017, when he was named principal of Link Elementary, Jones worked in the Houston Independent School District as an assistant principal and instruction coordinator.

Under his leadership, Link Elementary saw its 2018-19 accountability rating climb to a B — with a score of 88 out of 100 — following the previous year’s score of 64 (D), according to Spring ISD.

Jones is described as a committed colleague and leader who motivated teachers and staff and dedicated himself to seeing every student achieve.

His rambunctious laughter and contagious smile will be missed . His leadership and friendship was invaluable ❤️ — Nakia Mason-Henry (@Mshenry7706) May 2, 2020

Watson encouraged the sharing of memories and reminiscences as he is mourned.

“I could not have asked for a better friend or work confidante,” Link Elementary Assistant Principal Tangy Stith said. “He will truly, truly be missed. He was just a fantastic person.”

You will be missed Mr. Jones every encounter with you was positive and brought laughter. Rest in heaven, sir. We have the watch now. Prayers for your loved ones. May God give them strength and wrap his loving arms around them. — Erica CharlesEdwards (@Edwards04Erica) May 3, 2020

Among memories shared about Jones, he liked to tell staff at the start of a workday: “Make it a great day or not. The choice is yours.”