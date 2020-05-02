100 Club to provide family of officer Jason Knox a $20,000 check. Here’s how you can help.

The 100 Club has announced it will provide assistance for the family of Houston Police Department Officer Jason Knox.

Knox died on Saturday after being involved in a helicopter crash while on patrol in Houston.

The officer is survived by his wife and two young children.

The 100 Club, a Houston-based non-profit organization that supports the dependents of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, will present a $20,000 check to Knox’s wife to assist their family with any immediate financial needs.

After an assessment of their needs is conducted, the Knox family will be able to receive additional financial assistance.

The 100 Club invites the Houston community to donate to “The 100 Club Survivors Fund” online.

100% of “Survivors Fund” donations go to the dependents of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed, or seriously injured in the line of duty.

According to a release from the 100 Club, more than 190 families of officers and firefighters have been assisted through its organization by providing more than $23 Million in financial support.