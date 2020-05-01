Houston-area salon owners urge for the Texas governor to allow their businesses to reopen

HOUSTON – As Texas prepares for the first phase of reopening Friday, some in the cosmetology industry are sending a strong message.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that restaurants, malls, retail shops, and movie theaters can open in the state with limited capacity. Salons are not yet allowed to open.

People in the cosmetology and beauty industry rallied outside of Farouk Systems headquarters on Thursday.

"We are all doing the best we can, but we need to get back to work," said Lori Gwartney.

CEO Farouk Shami said what is happening to his industry isn't fair, and he believes that people in the business already follow stringent guidelines.

"We need to make a living, and its time to reopen," said Shami. "When you go to beauty school, the first chapter is sanitation. We teach sanitation. We practice sanitation. This is our job. So why other professionals are open, and we are not open.'

Kemah salon owner Anna Cantu said that being a hairdresser is her passion, but it is also her livelihood.

“I just want the same freedoms and same liberty as other businesses to have a fighting chance to survive …that’s all,” she said.