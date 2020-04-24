SUPPORT LOCAL: Fundamentally Music offers fun music and movement online classes for infants and toddlers

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What services does Fundamentally Music offer?

Fundamentally Music has been bringing music to young families in Houston since 2000.

The studio offers fun music and movement classes for children ages 0-4. For each class, kids can find things around the house to use as their musical instruments such as a macaroni box to shake or wooden spoons for sticks.

Where is Fundamentally Music located?

Fundamentally Music has three Houston-area locations, one in Bellaire, one in Upper Kirby and one in the Heights.

How is Fundamentally Music dealing with current challenges?

Since the shutdown, the school has moved over to interactive online classes and is offering discounted sessions to new families who are looking for fun infant and toddler activities to do at home.

“The great thing is that our online classes can be enjoyed by the entire family,” instructor Lizzie Oretsky wrote to KPRC. “Siblings and all family members are welcome. Grandparents can Zoom in to watch their little grandchildren take the class.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

“We are working hard here to stay in business until the day when we can reopen our studio doors and to keep our talented teachers teaching!” Oretsky wrote.

You can help this business by signing your kids up for virtual classes.

The studio has lots of dates and times to choose from. To view available classes, click here.

For more information about Fundamentally Music, click here.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.