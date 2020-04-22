These 41 foods have a long shelf life. Here’s how long they last.

Trying to keep supermarket trips to a minimum amidst the coronavirus outbreak? When properly stored, some of these foods can last months or even years, according to Eat By Date, a database for food product expiration dates.

Shelf life: Unopened almond milk will last 1 month past a “best by” or “sell by” date in the pantry.

Shelf life: Apples can last two to four weeks at room temperature and one to two months in the fridge.

Shelf life: When properly stored, dried beans will last indefinitely while canned beans will last up to a year beyond a “best by” date.

Shelf life: Unopened beef jerky and turkey jerky will last 1-2 years in the panty.

Shelf life: Unopened beer will last 6-9 months beyond a “best by” date.

Shelf life: When properly stored, uncooked brown rice will last 6-8 months past a “best by" date.

Shelf life: Canned vegetables and fruits last for 1-2 years beyond the “best by” date.

Shelf life: When properly stored, the shelf life of canned tuna is approximately 2-5 years beyond a “best by” date.

Cereal

Shelf life: When properly stored, unopened cereal will last 6-8 months past a “best by” or “use by” date.

Shelf life: When properly stored, chia seeds will last 2 years or longer in the pantry.

Shelf life: When properly stored, unopened chicken broth will last up to 1 year in the pantry and chicken bullion cubes can last 6-12 months in the pantry.

Shelf life: When properly stored, chocolate will last 2-4 months past a “best by” date in the pantry and 4-6 months past a “best by” date in the refrigerator.

Shelf life: Unopened coconut milk will last 1 month past a “sell by” date in the pantry.

Shelf life: Sealed or opened ground coffee will last 3-5 months beyond a “best by” date in the pantry. Sealed whole bean coffee will last 3-5 months beyond a “best by” date in the pantry. Sealed instant coffee will last 2-20 years past a “best by” date in the pantry.

Shelf life: When properly stored, fresh eggs will last 3-4 weeks in the refrigerator.

Shelf life: When properly stored, chia seeds will last 6-12 months past a “best by” or “use by” date.

Shelf life: When properly stored, flour will last 6-8 months past a “best by” or “use by” date.

Shelf life: When properly stored, instant grits will last 2-5 years past a “best by” date while stone ground grits will last up to 1 year past a “best by” date.

Shelf life: Honey will last indefinitely.

Shelf life: Unopened Jello dry powder mix will last indefinitely while sealed, pre-packaged prepared Jello will last 2-4 months past its “best by” date in the pantry and 12-18 months beyond a “best by” date in the refrigerator.

Shelf life: Liquor will last indefinitely.

Shelf life: An unopened bag of marshmallows can last 6-8 months in the pantry while an opened bag will last 2-4 months.

Shelf life: The shelf life of nuts past their sell by date depends on the type of nut: Almonds can last 9-12 months past their printed “sell by” date properly stored in the pantry. Peanuts, macadamias and cashews can last up to 6-9 months beyond their “sell by” date. Walnuts can last up to 6 months beyond a “sell by” date.

Shelf life: Instant oatmeal and Steel Cut Oatmeal will last for 1-2 years beyond a “best by” date.

Shelf life: Onions last four to six weeks at room temperature and one two months in the refrigerator.

Pasta

Shelf life: Dried pasta will last for 1-2 years beyond a “best by” date.

Shelf life: Crunchy and smooth peanut butter will last up to a year beyond a “best by” date while natural peanut butter will last 2-3 months beyond a “best by” date in the pantry.

Shelf life: Russet or White Potatoes last three to five weeks in the pantry and three to four months in the fridge.

Shelf life: Popcorn kernels will last indefinitely while unopened microwave popcorn will last for 6-8 months in the pantry. Popped popcorn will last 2-3 weeks in the pantry.

Shelf life: When properly stored, unopened pop tarts will last 6-12 months past a “best by” date.

Shelf life: When properly stored, protein powder will last 9-12 months past a “best by” or “use by” date.

Shelf life: When properly stored, the shelf life of uncooked quinoa is approximately 2-3 years beyond a “best by” date.

Shelf life: When properly stored, the shelf life of unopened Spam is approximately 2-5 years beyond a “best by” date.

Shelf life: Unopened soy milk will last 1 month past a “best by” date in the pantry.

Shelf life: Unopened soy sauce will last indefinitely while opened soy sauce will last 2-3 years in the refrigerator.

Shelf life: Sugar will last indefinitely when properly stored.

Shelf life: Syrup will last indefinitely when properly stored.

Shelf life: Both packaged and loose leaf tea will last 6-12 months past a “best by” date.

Shelf life: An unopened jar of tomato sauce will last up to a year beyond a “best by” date.

Shelf life: Pure vanilla extract will last indefinitely while imitation vanilla extract will last 2-3 years beyond a “best by” date.

Shelf life: When properly stored, uncooked white rice will last 4-5 years past a “best by” date.

