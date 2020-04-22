83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

These 41 foods have a long shelf life. Here’s how long they last.

Some of these foods can last months or even years

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: food, eating, coronavirus
Rice
Rice (Pixabay)

Trying to keep supermarket trips to a minimum amidst the coronavirus outbreak? When properly stored, some of these foods can last months or even years, according to Eat By Date, a database for food product expiration dates.

Almond Milk

Shelf life: Unopened almond milk will last 1 month past a “best by” or “sell by” date in the pantry.

Apples

Shelf life: Apples can last two to four weeks at room temperature and one to two months in the fridge.

Beans

Shelf life: When properly stored, dried beans will last indefinitely while canned beans will last up to a year beyond a “best by” date.

Beef Jerky

Shelf life: Unopened beef jerky and turkey jerky will last 1-2 years in the panty.

Beer

Shelf life: Unopened beer will last 6-9 months beyond a “best by” date.

Brown Rice

Shelf life: When properly stored, uncooked brown rice will last 6-8 months past a “best by" date.

Canned Fruits and Vegetables

Shelf life: Canned vegetables and fruits last for 1-2 years beyond the “best by” date.

Canned Tuna

Shelf life: When properly stored, the shelf life of canned tuna is approximately 2-5 years beyond a “best by” date.

Cereal

Shelf life: When properly stored, unopened cereal will last 6-8 months past a “best by” or “use by” date.

Chia Seeds

Shelf life: When properly stored, chia seeds will last 2 years or longer in the pantry.

Chicken Broth

Shelf life: When properly stored, unopened chicken broth will last up to 1 year in the pantry and chicken bullion cubes can last 6-12 months in the pantry.

Chocolate

Shelf life: When properly stored, chocolate will last 2-4 months past a “best by” date in the pantry and 4-6 months past a “best by” date in the refrigerator.

Coconut milk

Shelf life: Unopened coconut milk will last 1 month past a “sell by” date in the pantry.

Coffee

Shelf life: Sealed or opened ground coffee will last 3-5 months beyond a “best by” date in the pantry. Sealed whole bean coffee will last 3-5 months beyond a “best by” date in the pantry. Sealed instant coffee will last 2-20 years past a “best by” date in the pantry.

Eggs

Shelf life: When properly stored, fresh eggs will last 3-4 weeks in the refrigerator.

Flax seeds

Shelf life: When properly stored, chia seeds will last 6-12 months past a “best by” or “use by” date.

Flour

Shelf life: When properly stored, flour will last 6-8 months past a “best by” or “use by” date.

Grits

Shelf life: When properly stored, instant grits will last 2-5 years past a “best by” date while stone ground grits will last up to 1 year past a “best by” date.

Honey

Shelf life: Honey will last indefinitely.

Jello

Shelf life: Unopened Jello dry powder mix will last indefinitely while sealed, pre-packaged prepared Jello will last 2-4 months past its “best by” date in the pantry and 12-18 months beyond a “best by” date in the refrigerator.

Liquor

Shelf life: Liquor will last indefinitely.

Marshmallows

Shelf life: An unopened bag of marshmallows can last 6-8 months in the pantry while an opened bag will last 2-4 months.

Nuts

Shelf life: The shelf life of nuts past their sell by date depends on the type of nut: Almonds can last 9-12 months past their printed “sell by” date properly stored in the pantry. Peanuts, macadamias and cashews can last up to 6-9 months beyond their “sell by” date. Walnuts can last up to 6 months beyond a “sell by” date.

Oatmeal

Shelf life: Instant oatmeal and Steel Cut Oatmeal will last for 1-2 years beyond a “best by” date.

Onions

Shelf life: Onions last four to six weeks at room temperature and one two months in the refrigerator.

Pasta

Shelf life: Dried pasta will last for 1-2 years beyond a “best by” date.

Peanut Butter

Shelf life: Crunchy and smooth peanut butter will last up to a year beyond a “best by” date while natural peanut butter will last 2-3 months beyond a “best by” date in the pantry.

Potatoes

Shelf life: Russet or White Potatoes last three to five weeks in the pantry and three to four months in the fridge.

Popcorn

Shelf life: Popcorn kernels will last indefinitely while unopened microwave popcorn will last for 6-8 months in the pantry. Popped popcorn will last 2-3 weeks in the pantry.

Pop Tarts

Shelf life: When properly stored, unopened pop tarts will last 6-12 months past a “best by” date.

Protein powder

Shelf life: When properly stored, protein powder will last 9-12 months past a “best by” or “use by” date.

Quinoa

Shelf life: When properly stored, the shelf life of uncooked quinoa is approximately 2-3 years beyond a “best by” date.

Spam

Shelf life: When properly stored, the shelf life of unopened Spam is approximately 2-5 years beyond a “best by” date.

Soy Milk

Shelf life: Unopened soy milk will last 1 month past a “best by” date in the pantry.

Soy Sauce

Shelf life: Unopened soy sauce will last indefinitely while opened soy sauce will last 2-3 years in the refrigerator.

Sugar

Shelf life: Sugar will last indefinitely when properly stored.

Syrup

Shelf life: Syrup will last indefinitely when properly stored.

Tea

Shelf life: Both packaged and loose leaf tea will last 6-12 months past a “best by” date.

Tomato Sauce

Shelf life: An unopened jar of tomato sauce will last up to a year beyond a “best by” date.

Vanilla Extract

Shelf life: Pure vanilla extract will last indefinitely while imitation vanilla extract will last 2-3 years beyond a “best by” date.

White Rice

Shelf life: When properly stored, uncooked white rice will last 4-5 years past a “best by” date.

More coronavirus coverage

Harris County heat map shows coronavirus cases by ZIP code

We’ve got answers to 75 of your health and financial coronavirus questions

KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez answers questions readers are sending her every day

Resources for Texans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic

Who is getting coronavirus in the Houston area? We’ve crunched the data in these charts

This is when each state is expected to peak in deaths from coronavirus

This is what the coronavirus spread looks like right now across the world right now

Find all the ways you can help local businesses in Houston on our Support Local page

Share your favorite takeout food in Houston on our pins page dedicated to takeout food

All the coronavirus news can be found at our page dedicated to everything you need to know

Sign up for a daily newsletter on coronavirus news and Haley Hernandez’s health inbox newsletter

Sign up for our text service and get your coronavirus questions answered

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: