Texas City girl kidnapped by her mother in 2014 found in Madisonville, FBI says

MADISONVILLE, Texas – A nearly six-year search for a missing Texas City teen has come to an end after she was found in Madisonville.

Heather Renee Inks, 37, was arrested for kidnapping her then 11-year-old daughter Penelope Inks in October 2014, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, Heather ran off with Penelope and left Texas City after Penelope’s father was granted sole custody of her.

Heather, who is a former model and actress, created multiple false identities but revealed who she was after being tracked down on April 4 at a Madisonville motel. According to Klein Investigations, 16-year-old Penelope was found at the same motel emaciated. She was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services and admitted to the hospital for a physical and mental evaluation.

After the girl’s recovery, her father released a statement thanking law enforcement and saying the family was emotional.

Heather is being held in the Galveston County Jail without bond.