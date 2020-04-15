Astros’ Carlos Correa, Martín Maldonado partner with Jim Crane to donate $3 million worth of medical supplies to Puerto Rico

Carlos Correa and Martín Maldonado teamed up with Jim Crane to provide disaster relief and medical supplies to Puerto Rico amid the global pandemic.

Correa and Maldonado, as well as other players and artists from Puerto Rico, are contributing $3 million in medical equipment to the territory.

“Puerto Rico has always been an important market for Major League Baseball and the Latin players across the league. Carlos reached out to me for assistance in getting critical medical supplies to Puerto Rico on behalf of a number of players across the league,” Crane said.

The #AstrosFoundation and @CWWLogistics have partnered to transport important disaster relief and medical supplies to Puerto Rico to assist with the COVID-19 crisis.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/Wd11YfXbxH — Houston Astros (@astros) April 15, 2020

Crane Worldwide Logistics and the Astros Foundation will cover the costs of transportation, and coordinate the logistics to get the supplies to Puerto Rico, the Astros announced in a press release.

So far, three ocean containers and three truckloads of supplies have been delivered in Puerto Rico. A fourth container is scheduled to ship next week.

"I’m extremely proud of Carlos, Martín and so many of our players for the way they have stepped up to help those in need during this pandemic. Our players continue to step up to serve our communities during this time,” Crane said.