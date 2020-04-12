HFD: Suspected burglar found trapped in pipe on roof of Houston business

HOUSTON – Firefighters Saturday night spent around 45 minutes freeing a man stuck in a pipe on the roof of a Houston business, an official with the Houston fire Department said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Firefighters responded to a report of an unknown person trapped in a building in the 6200 block of Evergreen Street.

Responding firefighters found a man who had gotten stuck in a pipe while attempting to enter the building from the roof, HFD District Chief Jay Garcia said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition in the custody of the Houston Police Department.