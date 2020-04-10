SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Manning Pool Service who says keeping pools clean during this time is 'essential to our community’s health’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“Manning Pool Service is run by myself, my husband, and his older brother,” one of the owners wrote to KPRC. “Our parents started this business 20 years ago with a single pool pole. Now, we run a 20+ truck organization all over Houston. Our parents sold us the business and are now happily retired.”

The company was recently featured in Pool Pro Magazine and Houston Life.

What services does Manning Pool Service offer?

“We do everything just short of pouring the pool into the ground. We aim to provide the highest quality service and the best possible customer support,” the company wrote. “Keeping pools clean during this time is essential to our community’s health. Families being able to safely swim in their pools will provide a relaxing break from these challenging times.”

Where is Manning Pool Service located?

Manning Pool Service is located in Central Northwest Houston. The company services from The Woodlands to Galveston, from Katy to Mont Belvieu and everything in between.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

If your pool is turning green or you need equipment repaired, call Manning Pool Service at (713) 912-9098. They will send a technician to you with contact-free service.

Visit Manningpoolservice.com for more information.

