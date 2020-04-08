SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Pintxo Loco and its award-winning paellas

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“We started with one simple idea, bringing homemade meals to your outdoor experience,” the business wrote to KPRC. “Our empanadas have received a lot of compliments for their exquisite taste using only certified Angus beef. The paella has become an experience where people try a bit of Spain without leaving Htown. Our paellas can be mixed (seafood & pork), seafood and vegetarian.”

What type of food does Pintxo Loco offer?

Pintxo Loco serves food throughout Houston Breweries. Its specialties include Chilean empanadas and the paella. The company won third place in the “Classical Paella” category at the 11th Anual Corona Paella Challenge in San Antonio.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by ordering for delivery. “People can find us on IG @pintxoloco, where they can message us for empanada orders daily," the business wrote. "Beef empanadas are made once a day only. We can deliver within 15 minutes of West Houston. Paellas need to be ordered 2 days in advance.”

