SUPPORT LOCAL: This cleaning company owner says he has found success by 'going above and beyond industry standards’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them.

What services does Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning offer?

The Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning team can steam clean different flooring and furniture in your home. They can also clean air ducts and sanitize any surface in your home or business. “We have the most powerful truck in the industry with a different attachment to be able to clean multiple surfaces," the business wrote to KPRC.

How did the business start?

The business is family owned and operated. The owner opened his shop at a young age to feed his family of 10. He has found success by going above and beyond industry standards and by creating new processes and equipment along the way.

Where is Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning located?

Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning is located in Northwest Houston.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit dirtfreecarpet.com to schedule a service.

