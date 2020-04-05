Houston city officials name Thursday a Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis
Houston City officials named Thursday a Day of Pray.
Mayor Sylvester Turner asked Houstonians, wherever they may be, to collectively stop and observe a moment of silence or say a prayer at noon on Thursday.
“Wherever you are at noon, say a prayer for our city, and our country, say a prayer for your family or just pause for a moment of silent meditation,” Turner said in a news briefing Sunday.
