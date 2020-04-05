73ºF

Houston city officials name Thursday a Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis

Tags: coronavirus, prayer, religion
Worshippers hold hands during a prayer at Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The congregation held their Sunday service in a tent in the parking lot near the church facilities, which were heavily damaged by a tornado March 3. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Houston City officials named Thursday a Day of Pray.

Mayor Sylvester Turner asked Houstonians, wherever they may be, to collectively stop and observe a moment of silence or say a prayer at noon on Thursday.

“Wherever you are at noon, say a prayer for our city, and our country, say a prayer for your family or just pause for a moment of silent meditation,” Turner said in a news briefing Sunday.

