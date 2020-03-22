5 social distancing activities that are bringing Houston neighborhoods together
As physical interaction is limited and days indoors are dragging, people are getting creative with group activities that are safe to engage in.
We asked our KPRC viewers if there is anything their neighborhoods are doing to spread cheer during this time, and we received some creative submissions.
Here are five fun social distancing activities that the whole neighborhood can be involved in:
Car caravan
One elementary school in Humble is hosting a car caravan where teachers will drive throughout the school zone neighborhoods to see their students during this extended Spring Break.
MBE Staff is excited to hold a Car Caravan on Monday 3/23 beginning at 4pm. Here is our route. Please help your bear come outside and send air hugs and waves back & forth. We miss our Bears🐻 & can’t wait to “see” them! (social distancing required) pic.twitter.com/oV7F3N8eeU— Maplebrook Elem (@HumbleISD_MBE) March 21, 2020
Bunny hop
One Houston resident created a bunny hop leading up to a basket of confetti eggs at his porch for neighbors on a walk, run or drive to find.
Art walk
Kindness rocks
One KPRC viewer is having her kids paint rocks to keep them entertained. Once finished, the kids hide the rocks around their community to later be found by neighbors during outdoor walks.
Scavenger hunt
