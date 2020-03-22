70ºF

5 social distancing activities that are bringing Houston neighborhoods together

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Chalked message on a bike trail in Roseville, Calif. on Saturday March 21, 2020. A little more than 24 hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an unprecedented stay-at-home order to nearly 40 million residents to help curb the coronavirus spread, most Californians were faced with how to spend two days of free time with strict limits on their freedom. (AP Photo/Don Thompson)
As physical interaction is limited and days indoors are dragging, people are getting creative with group activities that are safe to engage in.

We asked our KPRC viewers if there is anything their neighborhoods are doing to spread cheer during this time, and we received some creative submissions.

Here are five fun social distancing activities that the whole neighborhood can be involved in:

Car caravan

One elementary school in Humble is hosting a car caravan where teachers will drive throughout the school zone neighborhoods to see their students during this extended Spring Break.

Bunny hop

One Houston resident created a bunny hop leading up to a basket of confetti eggs at his porch for neighbors on a walk, run or drive to find.

Houston resident draws a bunny hop for neighbors to stop and enjoy during social distancing.
Art walk

Houston residents participate in neighborhood art walk challenge during social distancing.
Kindness rocks

One KPRC viewer is having her kids paint rocks to keep them entertained. Once finished, the kids hide the rocks around their community to later be found by neighbors during outdoor walks.

Kids paint kindness rocks and place them in their community for neighbors to discover during their walks and jogs.
Scavenger hunt

Houston-area neighborhood organizes scavenger hunt to participate in during social distancing.
