5 social distancing activities that are bringing Houston neighborhoods together

As physical interaction is limited and days indoors are dragging, people are getting creative with group activities that are safe to engage in.

We asked our KPRC viewers if there is anything their neighborhoods are doing to spread cheer during this time, and we received some creative submissions.

Here are five fun social distancing activities that the whole neighborhood can be involved in:

Car caravan

One elementary school in Humble is hosting a car caravan where teachers will drive throughout the school zone neighborhoods to see their students during this extended Spring Break.

MBE Staff is excited to hold a Car Caravan on Monday 3/23 beginning at 4pm. Here is our route. Please help your bear come outside and send air hugs and waves back & forth. We miss our Bears🐻 & can’t wait to “see” them! (social distancing required) pic.twitter.com/oV7F3N8eeU — Maplebrook Elem (@HumbleISD_MBE) March 21, 2020

Bunny hop

One Houston resident created a bunny hop leading up to a basket of confetti eggs at his porch for neighbors on a walk, run or drive to find.

Houston resident draws a bunny hop for neighbors to stop and enjoy during social distancing.

Art walk

Houston residents participate in neighborhood art walk challenge during social distancing. (Facebook/Theresa Cravey)

Kindness rocks

One KPRC viewer is having her kids paint rocks to keep them entertained. Once finished, the kids hide the rocks around their community to later be found by neighbors during outdoor walks.

Kids paint kindness rocks and place them in their community for neighbors to discover during their walks and jogs. (Monica LeBay)

Scavenger hunt