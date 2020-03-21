4-year-old found dead in Sugar Land home, police say

Sugar Land, Texas – A four-year-old child was found dead Saturday afternoon inside a Sugar Land home, officials with the Sugar Land Police Department confirmed.

At around 10:40 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 5200 block of Weatherstone Circle.

Investigators said that when a man arrived at his home, he discovered his wife wandering around the house with several injuries. When the man went upstairs, he found a four-year-old child dead.

The woman was transported to the hospital, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.