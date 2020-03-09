Pasadena police seek 3 people of interest in connection with Monday fatal stabbing

PASADENA, Texas – The Pasadena Police Department released images of three possible suspects in connection to a stabbing incident Monday morning.

At about 5:17 a.m., a neighbor found 34-year-old Luis Reyes bleeding and unconscious outside her apartment at 607 Richey Street, officials said.

Reyes died at the scene after sustaining multiple stab wounds to his upper body, officials said.

Officials did not name the people of interest but released photos Monday evening.

Anyone who may have information regarding any or all persons of interest should contact Detective S. Mata at (713) 475-7878 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477 (TIPS).