Bedridden man killed in house fire in Dayton, firefighters say

DAYTON, Texas – A bedridden man has died after being trapped in his home during a fire in Dayton Friday, firefighters said.

Dayton firefighters said they responded to reports of a residence on fire on Ford and Prater at around 3 a.m. Firefighters said they were told the victim was trapped. When they arrived at the scene, the wood-frame house was engulfed in flames, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the owner of the home, who has been identified as Baron Payne, was trapped inside and died in the blaze.

Prior to the arrival of fire officials, Payne’s sister, who lives just a few houses down, attempted to save Payne, firefighters said. The woman was unable to get the bed to roll before the smoke and flames forced her out, officials said.

The Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and said at this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. Fire officials said the home was a total loss.

Officials said the victim’s sister was able to recover a rocking horse they had as a child, which only suffered minimal smoke damage.