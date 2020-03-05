LIVE: Officials provide update on what they call largest animal seizure in Fort Bend County’s history

RICHMOND, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County have scheduled a news conference Thursday to provide an update on what they call the “largest animal seizure in county history.

More than 220 animals were removed from a home on Saddlehorn Trail near Katy last week, according to authorities. Among the animals were dogs, cats, reptiles, birds and small mammals.

Investigators said all the animals showed signs of neglect, including malnourishment, matting and being covered in parasites.

Among those scheduled to appear at the 1 p.m. news conference are Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton and Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.