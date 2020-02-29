More than 200 animals rescued by Houston Humane Society in Katy-area raid

KATY – At last count, there were 222 animals found inside a home in the Katy area.

More than half of the animals were dogs and many in bad shape.

“The animals vary, some of them are very skeletal, but then they range all the way up to some of them seem almost overweight,” said Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Sergeant Stacy Schuelke.

The operation started Thursday as a simple animal welfare check, investigators said. Almost immediately, a deputy constable noticed the stench of ammonia inside the home on the 2000 block of Saddlehorn Trail in Katy.

Deputies said the animals were in cages in almost every room of the house. Other animals were outside on the two-acre property.

The Houston Humane Society will house the animals for now. This rescue is the biggest in 2020.

“Some of them do need medical attention right away. Some of them are critical,” said Angelina Saucedo with the Houston Humane Society.

Officials have not charged the homeowner with a crime. However, the case will be referred to the Fort Bend County District Attorney.

A man identified as the homeowner’s boyfriend said the animals were taken illegally.