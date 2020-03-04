Deadly crash blocking lanes on Spur 330 inbound at Bayway

BAYTOWN, Texas – Police said someone has died in a crash on Spur 330 inbound at Bayway in Baytown Wednesday.

All lanes are closed inbound and will be for the next few hours as officers investigate the accident, they said.

Police said a driver was traveling the working way in the inbound side of Spur 330 and collided head-on with a pickup truck, then struck an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the car died, the driver of the pickup suffered what appears to be non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured, officers said.

Police said to expect heavy delays on the inbound side of Spur 330 as all traffic is being diverted to the Baker Road exit onto the feeder road. Outbound traffic on Spur 330 is flowing as normal, police said.