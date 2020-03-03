Homeowner dies after being shot several times by suspect in Liberty County, deputies say

A man who made a frantic call to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Dispatcher was later found dead inside his mobile home Monday afternoon, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The call was made around 1 p.m. from Aiden Walker, who said he’d been shot eight times at his home in the Plum Grove area, deputies said.

Responding deputies arrived at the home within a minute where they found all doors of the mobile home locked. Deputies said an officer entered through a side window where he found Walker on the floor dead with a cellphone nearby.

Deputies said the suspect fled from the scene before they arrived.

After interviewing witnesses, deputies were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle. Around 3:30 p.m., deputies said the suspect, Samuel F. Depina, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Depina was booked into the Liberty County Jail.

The motive for the shooting has not been released.