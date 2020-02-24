McDonald’s employee accused of stealing customers’ credit card numbers in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – Some customers at the McDonald’s located by the intersection of Telge and Jarvis roads paid a high price for their drive-thru orders.

According to court documents, pictures of 28 credit card numbers were found inside the cellphone of 18-year-old Trenadi Moore, who worked the drive-thru at the McDonald’s.

“You are not thinking this person is going to try and scam me or take advantage of me, especially when they are working at McDonald’s,” said one of the victims, Lacy Martinez.

Harris County investigators said surveillance video shows Moore taking customers’ credit card numbers with her cellphone over 55 times.

Moore was charged with fraudulent use of identifying information. She is accused of stealing three of Martinez’s credit card numbers, which totaled $500 in charges.

“I would go to McDonald’s for breakfast and occasionally for dinner and I would use different cards there,” Martinez said.

Court documents revealed that when she was confronted by investigators, Moore claimed that she was using the credit cards to buy food for herself and her friends.

McDonald’s Owner/Operator David Gutierrez released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our customers and their information is a top priority. When we became aware of this issue, we immediately notified law enforcement and worked closely with the authorities in their investigation. I can confirm this individual is no longer employed by my organization. Anyone who dined with us on January 24, January 28, January 29, February 3, or February 10, may want to check their credit card statement for suspicious activity and contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. We apologize to each and every customer potentially affected by this incident.”