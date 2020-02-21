Houston woman wins $675K in Texas Two Step using jackpot app

HOUSTON – A Houston woman says she won a huge jackpot through an app on her phone, without leaving her home.

The woman received quite a surprise Thursday evening when she found out she won $675,000 with a Texas Two Step drawing and she never stepped inside a convenience store to purchase a ticket.

With thanks to Jackpocket, people can play the lottery anywhere in Texas. They can place orders for their favorite games, check results, and join lottery pools with other users.

“Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient to play,” said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket Founder and CEO. “We are always excited to see our players win major cash prizes, especially knowing that they had the ability to play from the comfort of anywhere.”

Users who downloaded Jackpocket have won over $7 million in lottery prizes.

Jackpocket can be downloaded on Android and iOS.