Ask 2: How can I help the family whose apartment burned down earlier this week?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, our digital team is committed to answering your questions about all things Houston.

The Question: How can I help the family who’s apartment burned down featured on yesterday’s news? I have furniture to donate.

The Cosgrove family were displaced on Valentine’s Day when a first-floor neighbor accidentally started a grease fire at their apartment complex, losing everything they had. They did not have renter’s insurance at the time of the fire.

Rahim Cosgrove, his wife Diana and her three boys walked away from the burning fire with nothing but their clothes. They are currently staying at an empty apartment within the same complex.

The family made a GoFundMe account on Tuesday, which has now surpassed the $5,000 goal.

“I want to first start off by saying thank you to everyone who donated to help my family,” Rahim Cosgrove said on his GoFundMe page, “my family is moving along well. Our boys are doing great.”

To donate to the Cosgrove family on their recovery, visit their GoFundMe page by clicking here.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.