Where to get gas for less than $2 per gallon in Houston right now
HOUSTON – If you’re the type of person to never carry cash, you might want to consider changing that.
Many gas stations offer a cheaper rate when pumping if you pay with cash.
Gas Buddy, a website and app updating fuel rates in real-time, compiled a list of the best gas stations with the lowest prices in Houston, based on consumer reviews.
Here’s where to fill up:
Texaco
7807 FM-1960 Bypass Road E and Lee Road
$1.80 per gallon when paying cash
Citgo
12703 Bissonnet St. and Dairy Ashford Road
$1.84 per gallon when paying cash
Citgo
1330 Antoine Drive and Westview Drive
$1.84 per gallon when paying cash
Shell
10999 Scarsdale Blvd. and Beamer Road
$1.85 per gallon when paying cash
76
2607 S Richey and Allen-Genoa
$1.85 per gallon when paying cash
Valero
14850 N Freeway and Airtex Drive
$1.85 per gallon when paying cash
Fox Express
9700 Telephone Road and E Orem Drive
$1.85 per gallon when paying cash
Valero
11249 Bissonnet St. and Leawood Blvd.
$1.85 per gallon when paying cash
Sam’s Club
10488 Katy Freeway
$1.86 per gallon, membership required
Almeda Market
9705A Telephone Road and Almeda Genoa Road
$1.86 per gallon when paying cash
