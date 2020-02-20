Where to get gas for less than $2 per gallon in Houston right now

HOUSTON – If you’re the type of person to never carry cash, you might want to consider changing that.

Many gas stations offer a cheaper rate when pumping if you pay with cash.

Gas Buddy, a website and app updating fuel rates in real-time, compiled a list of the best gas stations with the lowest prices in Houston, based on consumer reviews.

Here’s where to fill up:

Texaco

7807 FM-1960 Bypass Road E and Lee Road

$1.80 per gallon when paying cash

Citgo

12703 Bissonnet St. and Dairy Ashford Road

$1.84 per gallon when paying cash

Citgo

1330 Antoine Drive and Westview Drive

$1.84 per gallon when paying cash

Shell

10999 Scarsdale Blvd. and Beamer Road

$1.85 per gallon when paying cash

76

2607 S Richey and Allen-Genoa

$1.85 per gallon when paying cash

Valero

14850 N Freeway and Airtex Drive

$1.85 per gallon when paying cash

Fox Express

9700 Telephone Road and E Orem Drive

$1.85 per gallon when paying cash

Valero

11249 Bissonnet St. and Leawood Blvd.

$1.85 per gallon when paying cash

Sam’s Club

10488 Katy Freeway

$1.86 per gallon, membership required

Almeda Market

9705A Telephone Road and Almeda Genoa Road

$1.86 per gallon when paying cash