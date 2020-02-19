You can now get your hair cut - and rent a U-Haul trailer - at this Houston-area barbershop

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Houston area barbershop is doing more than providing haircuts to its clients.

TF Barbershop, located at 2445 FM 1092, has joined the U-Haul neighborhood dealer program to provide its customers with products and services from the moving and storage company.

TF Barbershop owner Tracy Flores said in a press release that she is proud to team up with U-Haul to better meet the demands of Fort Bend County.

At the shop, movers will have access to U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies, boxes and in-store pick-up for boxes during normal business hours, according to a press release.

To reserve U-Haul products from the shop, customers can call (281) 208-0153 or visit the U-Haul website. The shop’s regular business hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.

