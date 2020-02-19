You can now get your hair cut - and rent a U-Haul trailer - at this Houston-area barbershop
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Houston area barbershop is doing more than providing haircuts to its clients.
TF Barbershop, located at 2445 FM 1092, has joined the U-Haul neighborhood dealer program to provide its customers with products and services from the moving and storage company.
TF Barbershop owner Tracy Flores said in a press release that she is proud to team up with U-Haul to better meet the demands of Fort Bend County.
At the shop, movers will have access to U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies, boxes and in-store pick-up for boxes during normal business hours, according to a press release.
To reserve U-Haul products from the shop, customers can call (281) 208-0153 or visit the U-Haul website. The shop’s regular business hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.
Here’s a list of other Houston businesses that also offer U-Haul products even though their business has little to do with packing and moving:
- A 1 Tax Services - 3801 N MacGregor Way Ste M
- Sublime Heights - 402 E 20th St
- Union of Humanity - 1604 Cullen Blvd
- Shine Auto Spa - 4409 Almeda Rd
- APM Electronics Inc - 3600 Katy Frwy
- JKR Investments LLC - 13722 Almeda Rd
- Jameric Auto Repairs - 3947 Hiram Clarke Rd
- Dudleys Auto Service - 14320 S Post Oak Rd
- Du Bee Fit - 14617 S Main St
