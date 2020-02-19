Rapper Pop Smoke shot to death during home invasion, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES – Rapper Pop Smoke was shot to death Wednesday during what appeared to have been a home invasion, sources from TMZ reported.

TMZ said law enforcement sources told them the rapper, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was at a home in Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 a.m. when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into the home. TMZ reported that they were told the two men fired multiple shots and critically injured the rapper. TMZ said they were told the men then fled the scene on foot.

Pop Smoke was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood by ambulance where he was pronounced dead, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, the suspects have not been caught or identified.

Pop Smoke has also worked with Missouri City native and rapper Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.