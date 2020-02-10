Leak at sulfuric acid plant in Baytown prompts air quality tests at nearby facilities

BAYTOWN, Texas – A leak Monday at a sulfuric acid plant in Baytown prompted other nearby facilities to conduct air monitoring, which officials said has come back normal.

Mike Marchut, spokesman for the EcoServices plant on Park Street, said in a written statement that a small amount of hydrogen sulfide escaped about 12:45 p.m. from piping at the facility.

“The release was quickly contained,” Marchut said. “No one was injured, nor did any H2S travel off site.”

Baytown officials said that some facilities in the area began monitoring air quality as a precaution because of the leak.

Jermy Eikenberry, a spokesman for the ExxonMobil facility in Baytown said that the plant was among those facilities and that all results showed normal air quality levels.

Officials in Baytown echoed Eikenberry’s statement, saying that so far all air quality testing is satisfactory.

According to the company website, EcoServices provides sulfuric acid to oil refineries.