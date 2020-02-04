Possible home invasion under investigation after wounded woman shows up at hospital

KATY, Texas – Authorities said Tuesday they are investigating what they believe to be a home invasion in west Harris County after a pregnant woman showed up at a hospital with two gunshot wounds.

Harris County deputies said they were called about 11:30 p.m. to a home on Auburn Valley Lane, near the intersection of Clay Road and the Grand Parkway, after neighbors reported hearing loud noises coming from the home.

Deputies said that a man who lives at the home drove the woman who had been shot to Methodist West Hospital, but the relationship between the man and woman is unclear. Deputies said neither the man nor the woman is cooperating with detectives.

Investigators said they found a trail of blood leading from the back door of the home to a vacant home behind the house where the shooting happened.

Deputies said they are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

The woman is listed in stable condition, deputies said.