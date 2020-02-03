METRO bus, bus stop hit by bullets in north Houston

HOUSTON – One person was injured by shattered glass Monday after bullets hit a METRO bus and a bus stop in north Houston.

The shooting was reported about 6:20 a.m. near the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and West Gulf Bank Road.

Video of the scene showed at least two bullet holes in bus No. 5402, which appears to run as the No. 212 bus on the Seton Lake/Downtown route. Another bullet hole was seen in the glass of the bus stop shelter.

Investigators at the scene said they do not believe anyone was hit by the gunfire, but one person was hot by shattered glass.

Authorities are looking for the origin of the gunshots and the person who fired them.