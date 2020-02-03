1 dead, another injured after car slams into light pole in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas – One person is dead and another is injured after a single-car crash in Texas City.

The crash happened around 2:36 a.m. Monday on Highway 146 and FM 1765, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Police said the driver of a 1994 tan GMC pickup truck was heading northbound on 146 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a traffic light police on the southeast side of the intersection.

The 70-year-old driver was critically injured and had to be transported to a hospital, police said. The 69-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Texas City Police Department Major Crash Investigators and Galveston County District Attorney’s Office because alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

A warrant has been granted so police can get a sample of the driver’s blood, authorities said.

The identities of the passenger and driver have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.