Sunday Conversation: Meet Houston Housing Collaborative Executive Director Lori Pampilo Harris

HOUSTON – Having enough safe and affordable housing is a concern in many big cities – and Houston is no exception.

Except here in Houston there’s a team of policy makers, nonprofit and business leaders, researchers, and every day citizens coming together to create solutions.

And now , the Houston Housing Collaborative has a woman leading the way whose impressive resume is just part of her story.

Lori Pampilo Harris worked with Habitat for Humanity International for 14 years, but it’s her personal experience that gave her a first hand understanding of why solving housing issues is so critical.

KPRC 2’s Owen Conflenti sat down with Harris for this week’s Sunday Conversation.