Kindred Hospital in Spring to close in March; 160 staff members face uncertainty

SPRING, Texas – Kindred Hospital in Spring, Texas will soon close its doors, leaving 160 employees with an uncertain future.

Five Texas locations will close their doors between this month and March, according to a statement sent by the Kentucky-based healthcare system last week.

The system closed its West Houston location in 2017 after closing down four Houston hospitals between 2014 and 2016.

The 160 employees at the Spring hospital will have the option of transferring to any of the six remaining locations in the Houston area.

Other locations in Texas include three in the Dallas-Fort Worth, slated to close in March, and one in Somervell county. That location will close at the end of this month.

After the closure, six Houston-area locations will remain operational.