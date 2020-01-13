Unique sonogram picture shows rescued pitbull’s 10 puppies; how you can adopt?

(CNN) – The rescue of a very pregnant pitbull leads to an incredible sonogram picture.

Bonnie gave birth just a few days ago.

Her sonogram shows little jagged white lines, that are tiny spinal cords for all of Bonnie’s puppies.

The very pregnant mamma was resting comfortably in her foster home at Blackdog All-Breed Dog Rescue.

She gave birth to 10 healthy little puppies.

Bonnie’s foster mom and friends in the northwest suburbs will help care for her pups until they’re old enough to be adopted.

Bonnie’s family had to give her up after they were evicted from their home and could no longer care for her.

If you’d like to help, Blackdog All-Breed Dog Rescue is accepting donations on their Facebook page.