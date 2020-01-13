Honey-infused winery opens in Old Town Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas – A winery offering honey wine is now open in Old Town Tomball.

Thirsty Bee Meadery is located at 108 Commerce St.

The brand offers traditional meads, such as the Travis (The OG) Dry Mead, made from local raw honey, water and yeast, and draft meads such as the Relic Draft, White Paw, Tomball Tea and Mr. Wheat.

The owners have been beekeepers and mead makers for the past seven years, according to the brand’s website.