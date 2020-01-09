Police seek help in identifying suspect after Galveston doctor killed in hit-and-run

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department is asking for help to identify and find the driver who struck and killed a well-known emergency room physician.

Dr. Jim Hunderup — who practiced at the University of Texas Medical Branch Health John Sealy Hospital — died less than 24 hours after investigators say he was struck by a car in the early hours of Dec. 14, 2019. By using security camera video from several locations, police believe they’ve identified the car that struck Hunderup and then fled the scene.

Investigators say one camera shows Hunderup walking home from the entertainment district at about 2 a.m. He walked west near 20th Street and Postoffice Street. Another camera tracked his next steps three blocks away.

“At approximately 2:15 (a.m.), Dr. Hunderup can be seen entering the intersection of 23rd and Postoffice,” Sgt. Xavier Hancock said in a video released by the GPD.

Investigators say a car struck Hunderup near that intersection.

“At approximately the same time, a small, dark red vehicle, believed to be involved, can be seen entering the intersection at Postoffice,” Hancock said.

Patrol officers found Hunderup soon after he’d been struck. He was lying in the street and officials believed he was under the influence of alcohol. Hunderup gave them his name and they contacted a family member. Officials released Hunderup to that family member.

But later in the day, after getting medical attention, it was determined trauma to his head had caused bleeding inside his skull. Hunderup died just hours later.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Galveston Police Department.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.