1 killed, another injured after drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at a home on Gladwell Drive near High Star Drive, police said.

Police said two men were in the garage when a vehicle drove by and someone opened fire on them.

One of the men was declared dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said the garage was set up like a game room, with a pool table. They are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.