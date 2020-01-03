Deputy injured in crash, driver to be charged with DWI, authorities say

HOUSTON – A deputy is hurt after a crash in northwest Harris County.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday on FM 1960 near Veterans Memorial, authorities said.

Officials said the deputy was stopped at a red light when he was rear-ended by the driver of a gray Mercedes, who was speeding.

The impact sent the deputy’s car spinning into the intersection, where he was t-boned by another vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies said the driver of the Mercedes was giving a field sobriety test and she is expected to be charged with DWI.

“We don’t right now know where she was drinking,” said Sgt. Simon Cheng, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “Our investigators went ahead and did a field sobriety test to see if we have enough probable cause. Then the interview will come after the field sobriety tests are completed.”

The deputy was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but he did not have any life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Authorities said the driver the second vehicle was not injured.