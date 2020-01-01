Fiance of veteran found stabbed to death with cousin Monday says victim’s son is person of interest

HOUSTON – Houston police say Theotis Carter returned to his northeast Houston home Monday morning after working overnight when he discovered the bodies of his fiancee, 63-year-old Mercury Liggins and her cousin in the living room of the home.

At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, police say Carter found Liggins with stab wounds in a home in the 6900 block of northeast Houston. Her cousin, who was also stabbed, lay near her.

Carter told KPRC 2 that Liggins was a proud, disabled U.S. Army veteran and mother. He said she had invited her son to stay with the couple over the holidays. Carter says Liggins’ son is now missing, as is her car. Carter also said Liggins’ son is a person of interest in the double homicide.

Police announced Tuesday morning that a “male relative” of the victims may have been with the women when they died. They called this unnamed relative a person of interest in the investigation.

“We don’t know what his role is as far as him being a witness, he’s witness right now, we want to speak with him, talk with him right now and hopefully he can help with this investigation”, said Houston police homicide Detective Nina Sharp, Tuesday.

Police believe the person of interest is driving a silver, 2017 Toyota Camry, with the Texas license number LWH-3931.

If you have any information you believe would help police in this investigation, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.