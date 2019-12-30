USPS worker remains in critical condition after being shot while delivering mail in Spring Branch

HOUSTON – A U.S. Postal Service worker remains in critical condition after being shot while delivering mail last week.

The mail carrier, identified as 30-year-old Adrian Jackson was shot around 2 p.m. Friday on Cedardale Drive near Gessner Road in Spring Branch.

“I came out and a lot of my neighbors were already out here on the street. I visited with them and found out that our mailman had been shot in the back,” Kelly Laudadio said.

Larry Moiser said he lives nearby and was working in his garage when he heard a gunshot.

“You just can’t understand somebody would do something like that to somebody,” Mosier said.

Another homeowner, Manuel Perez, said his contractors met the suspected gunman just minutes before the shooting.

“The guy came inside the home, a tall guy. He (was) asking for drugs or if the house was for rent or sale,” Perez said.

As of Monday, the gunman remains on the run.

Houston police said the same suspect is wanted in connection with gunfire at a nearby Costco, earlier that day. Police said the suspect pointed his gun in the direction of a man and fired but nobody was injured.

Federal investigators and the Houston Police Department are investigating both incidents.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 877-876-2455 or email postalinspectors@uspis.gov.