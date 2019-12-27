HPD: 1 shot, 1 stabbed at holiday party brawl in southwest Houston on Christmas Day

HOUSTON – Two men from the same family were hospitalized after one was shot and the other was stabbed in central southwest Houston on Christmas Day, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials say 32-year-old Roderick Anderson and 43-year-old Jesse Anderson were at a holiday party at the 4800 block of West Fuqua Street when a man who was not related to them became intoxicated, fell over and was asked to leave.

The man complied but later came back with a group of his family members, police say.

“A fight broke out between the two groups and two suspects pulled out weapons,” police wrote in a press release Thursday. “One suspect drew a knife, while the second male pulled out a gun.”

Roderick suffered a gunshot wound and Jesse was stabbed, police say. They were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition but are expected to survive.

The suspects are known to officials and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.