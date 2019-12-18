Here’s everything you need to know about Houston’s 42nd annual MLK parade

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, joined by members of the Black Heritage Society, announced the details of Houston’s 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade Wednesday afternoon following a city council meeting.

The City of Houston will partner with the Black Heritage Society for a second time in celebration of King.

“This year’s parade promises to be even better than the last,” Turner said. “It will celebrate our diversity and represent the values Dr. King preached during his lifetime.”

This year’s parade will feature marching bands, music groups, decorated floats, military and ROTC groups and a few surprises, according to Turner.

“I want to invite everyone to join the parade,” Turner said. “Houston is the nation’s most diverse city and the parade honoring Dr. King should reflect people of all backgrounds coming together to honor and unite our city.”

Houston’s MLK parade was the first held in the nation after being sanctioned by the King family in 1978.

42nd annual MLK parade details

When: 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20

Where: Downtown Houston, starting on Smith and Lamar streets