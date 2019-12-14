PHOTOS: Students dazzle graduation caps with inspirational messages at Texas Southern University

HOUSTON – Graduation is always a day when students and parents are super proud of their accomplishments. Some students took an extra step at Texas Southern University Saturday morning.

The graduates decorated their caps with inspirational quotes, bible scriptures and more. It was a final statement as they crossed the stage.

Embellishing graduation caps has become a growing trend for many graduates over the past few years. It has become so trendy that some even pay artists to design their caps.

If you could, what would put on your graduation cap?