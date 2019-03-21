Kemah Police Department approves new weapon-mounted camera technology

KEMAH, Texas - The latest in weapons-recording technology for law enforcement has been given the green light by the Kemah Police Department.

The FACT Duty Weapon-Mounted Camera from Viridian Weapons Technologies weighs a little more than three ounces, can record up to six hours of footage and attaches directly to the end of an officer’s firearm.

The goal of this new device is to provide an unobstructed view from the end of a weapon, a view often not provided from dash camera footage or body camera footage.

“Transparency is really important. And we've found that the more we are able to virtually put citizens in our shoes during these incidents, the more cooperation we get, the more understanding we get, and this is another tool for us to provide that view,” said Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed. “God forbid we have a shooting or an incident involving a gun, but (at least) we should have some good video of what made that happened, what transpired.”

Over the last few months, Reed has been testing out the FACT Duty Camera and has been impressed with it.

“It’s an extension to other video devices that we already have and what we like about it is, it’s very affordable, it’s durable and it provides other options for officers to use with the laser and the light in day-to-day activities,” Reed said.

Brian Hedeen, the president and CEO of Viridian, said he understands the need for a device like the FACT Duty camera for the community and for law enforcement.

“If a department has body cams, it understands the need of that video evidence they also understand that if their officer is in a firing position, that those body cameras can be blocked, so this is a small incremental expense so they can capture the most critical events,” Hedeen said.

Reed said his department currently has one FACT duty camera. Each camera costs $550. Reed’s goal is to get a grant approved so they don’t have to phase them in. He said he would like every member of the Kemah Police Department to have one of these cameras by the end of 2019.

