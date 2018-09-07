State Rep. Ron Reynolds turns himself in to begin serving jail sentence

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - State representative Ron Reynolds has surrendered to authorities in Montgomery County where he will begin serving a one-year jail sentence, Channel 2 Investigates has learned.

The sentence stems from his conviction on five misdemeanor barratry charges or "ambulance chasing."

Prosecutors claimed Reynolds used a middle man as an ambulance chaser to gain clients.

The former attorney and state lawmaker does not have to resign his state office.

BREAKING: Shortly before 11 a.m Friday State Rep. Ron Reynolds surrendered himself before a Montgomery Co. Judge to begin serving a one year jail sentence. #Channel2Investigates was there. More later on @KPRC2 #Developing — Mario Diaz (@KPRC2Mario) September 7, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Only images of State Rep. Ron Reynolds in handcuffs minutes after going before a Montgomery County judge and turning himself in this morning. #Channel2Investigates was the only media in and out of courtroom. More on @KPRC2 News & https://t.co/b2b1cbvD2O pic.twitter.com/dt0OUm9DpG — Mario Diaz (@KPRC2Mario) September 7, 2018

