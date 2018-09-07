State Rep. Ron Reynolds turns himself in to begin serving jail sentence

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - State representative Ron Reynolds has surrendered to authorities in Montgomery County where he will begin serving a one-year jail sentence, Channel 2 Investigates has learned.
The sentence stems from his conviction on five misdemeanor barratry charges or "ambulance chasing."
Prosecutors claimed Reynolds used a middle man as an ambulance chaser to gain clients.
The former attorney and state lawmaker does not have to resign his state office.
