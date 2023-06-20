Delay in AJ Armstrong trial involving new DNA evidence in the case

‘In my mind, it’s not the accused, it’s he killed his parents’: Prospective juror dismissed in AJ Armstrong re-trial for

HOUSTON – A hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday morning to consider a motion to suppress evidence in the third murder trial of Antonio “AJ” Armstrong, Jr. has now been delayed until the start of the July 31 trial.

KPRC 2 Investigates first reported on Monday, June 12, that DNA evidence was found on the clothing Armstrong Jr. was wearing the night of the murders and was sent in for further testing. Sources said it is unclear what piece of clothing this new DNA was found on because multiple items were tested.

Judge Kelli Johnson granted a hearing to discuss a motion to suppress evidence on June 20, according to court records. The judge also placed 19 court records under seal, meaning they are confidential and not open to the public.

Harris County Prosecutors charged Armstrong Jr. with the capital murder of his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., in July 2016.

Judge Johnson reset the trial and asked folks to not speculate on the reason for the delay. KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun asked defense attorney Rick Detoto if the delay was because of new DNA evidence.

Armstrong Jr. faces life in prison with parole eligibility after 40 years.