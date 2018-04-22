Hundreds gather to greet Barbara Bush's funeral motorcade at Texas A&M University

HOUSTON - Hundreds of people gathered along the streets surrounding the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Saturday afternoon to greet Barbara Bush's funeral motorcade as it arrived on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Men were dressed in blue, women wore pearls and children waved both Texas and American flags as they lined up for a glimpse of the procession.

"I just thought it was really sweet and really special and I'm glad that I was here. She's just America's grandma. She's everyone's mom and everyone's grandma," Rene Benson said.

TAMU students were also in the crowd to show their support for the Bushes.

"Oh man, it was so emotional and the feeling of family and community. Just to stand here with everybody, it was quite the experience," said junior Lexie Corbit.

Theresa Bono, from Queens New York, was in Austin visiting friends and came with a sign noting Mrs. Bush's New York roots.

"Barbara Bush was born in Flushing (a neighborhood in Queens) and I just wanted to show her some hometown love on her way home," Bono said.

Barbara Bush was laid to rest during a private burial attended only by family members.

