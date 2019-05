Texas Lottery

HOUSTON - A Houston resident won $1 million on a scratch-off game.

It was the top prize for the Texas Lottery's scratch-off game 200X.

The winner bought the ticket at I-10 Travel Plaza in Baytown.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

It was the third of four top prizes to be claimed in the game.

200X offers more than $134.8 million in total prizes and overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44.

